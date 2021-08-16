Frankey & Sandrino remix Eelke Kleijn’s You featuring Diana Miro via Days Like Nights.

Turning in the second remix of Eelke Kleijn’s ‘You’ after Patrice Bäumel’s interpretation, Sum Over Histories label heads Frankey & Sandrino whip up a groove-led atmosphere as entrancing as they come. Juggling hypnotic rhythms with Diana Miro’s breathy, ghostlike vocals and a range of unique sound effects, this remix is designed to sweep listeners off their feet at every turn.

Eelke Kleijn feat. Diana Miro – You (Frankey & Sandrino Remix) [Days Like Nights]

A1] You (Frankey & Sandrino Remix)

Release Date 20-08-2021 // Get it here now

FB SC IG