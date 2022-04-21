19:26 Is an Italian musical projects born in 2019, offering a mainly techno sound in an emotional key, with contaminations of ambient, neoclassic and much more…

Currently based in Milan, His innovative musical idea has attracted the attention of some of the most important artists in the scene such as John Digweed, Tale of Us, Fideles, BOG, Fur Coat and many others.

19:26´s sound is inspired by the contrast between the most significant memories of his past ant the vision of what will be in the future.

The result is a constant alternations in his productions of melancholy and euphoric moments, collected in an enveloping and hypnotic grooves, with obssesive attention to the aesthetics of each single sound.

Premiere: Henri Bergmann, Fat Cosmoe, Wennink – higher Dimension (19:26 Remix) [Automatik]

A1] Higher Dimension (19:26 Remix)

Release Date: 22-04-2022 // Buy here

