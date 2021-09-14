As Roam Recordings approaches its 100th release, label boss Jason Peters returns with three originals for the 99th.

The title track – Broken – is a heavy, mid tempo chugger lead by distorted guitars and analog synths for a dark and moody romp. Picking up the tempo is Time Division with its crossover of indie dance, dark disco, and techno with its driving arps and warped soundscapes over a pulsating rhythm. Rounding it out is Trifecta that again hops genres with a bit of italo and 90s rave in the mix.

The EP is backed by two excellent remixers – Roam alumni and Indonesian electronic music maestro Jonathan Kusuma and South Korean rising star Shubostar. Up first is Shubostar who brings up the tempo of the title track with a breakbeat while keeping it dark and mysterious. Jonathan Kusuma takes on Trifecta and moves it into heady psychedelic electro territory with his bass mix.

A1] Broken

A2] Broken (Shubostar Remix)

B1] Time Division

B2] Trifecta

C1] Trifecta (Jonathan Kusuma Bass Mix)

Release Date 17-09-2021 // Get it here now

