Label boss Jason Peters is back with a new single for his Roam Recordings imprint.
Lost in Space features Jason’s vocals driving an early house meets italo feel with a splash of dub.
The EP is backed by two top remixes from Prins Thomas and The Juan MacLean. Prince Thomas
takes the vibe of the original into an epic Diskomiks with live guitars, strings, and tribal drums over
a masterful arrangement. The Juan MacLean takes the mood in the opposite direction delivering a
dark, stripped down, hypnotic banger.
Release Date: 20-06-2022 // Buy here