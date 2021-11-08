Cologne’s man-jewel Julian Stetter is back on Mireia Records with his second artist EP for the label.

Two tracks of emotive techno music, two distinct shades of Julian’s artful productions. A duality, shining a light on the niche Julian has carved out for himself. He manages to balance galvanizing, club-ready smashers with a deeply rooted vulnerability.

“Moments”, the opening track, lures you in with a synth that seems to be signaling f rom a dark place; shooting a flaring melody high in the sky. Accompanying hypnotic drums pave the way further into the fog. The bass line pulls it all together for the main melody to hit in full effect.

“Beyrouth” is stepping up the tempo and intensity. Taking cues from the DJ Richard school of rave-arpeggios, the track’s force is derived f rom tightly interwoven patterns. The bass seethes and melodies shimmer until they give way to an irresistible eruption.

Julian has been releasing music on labels like Correspondant, Permanent Vacation, Kompakt, PNN and co-runs Planet Akwa. He’s been an active part of Cologne’s rich (sub-)culture for many years now and writes music for film and theatre. Julian is one half of the pop music duo VIMES and he just recently released his debut album “Sky Without Colours“.

The cover art is a painting by Sarah Khiabani. The release is accompanied by a poster, available from Mireia Record’s Bandcamp, which includes the download of the EP.

Julian Stetter – Moments [Mireia Records]

A1] Julian Stetter – Moments

A2] Julian Stetter – Beyrouth

Release Date: 12-11-2021 // Buy here