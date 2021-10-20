San Francisco based record label Roam Recordings celebrates its 100th release with acompilation from beloved alumni and new artists offering original work spanning darkershades of disco, cosmic techno, psychedelic, and acid house.

What started as a group of ravers in the mid 90s that roamed the countryside (mostly in the US, Canada, and Mexico) looking for parties has evolved under the direction of its boss Jason Peters into a record label featuring a diverse array of internationally known artists. The intent of the record label is to continue the journey in search of new sounds while honoring the past. The Roam 100 Compilation is a milestone in that journey. It has been arranged to be enjoyed from beginning to end and to be rifled through at will.

Premiere: Lucare & Poulper – Eloquence [Roam Recordings]

A1] Eloquence

Release Date: 22-10-2021 // Buy here