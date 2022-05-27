In this package, Max joins forces again with the bewitching voice talent of Danish artist Alice Rose, for two hypnotic and highly emotional tracks. ‘Mod Undergrunden’ kicks off with a galloping staccato groove and a mystic mantra and the path unravels, what starts as an arduous journey through a dark forest slowly opens out into a brilliant dawn, and as her chants embrace you, the mist lifts into a bright cerulean sky.

‘Love is the Law’ is a stricter dancefloor affair, heavy with impassive declarations punctuated by a bellowing, gliding lead. Alice convinces, a heart beats underwater, and sharply tuned instruments are both judge and jury in this outspoken exposition. This track is then reinterpreted by the inimitable Adana Twins, who apply their retro-future tradecraft in their uniquely untamed, deeply satisfying form.