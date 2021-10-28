Max von Sternberg had his debut on Musica Autonomica in 2020. Having been a platform for upcoming artists for many years, the label also supported Innellea in the very early stages of his career.

He now returns to Autonomica with a remix for Max von Sternbergs title track, which has already been played by Mind Against, Kevin Devries, Oliver Koletzki and by Innellea himself in his much renowned Cerclé set. Sophisticated remixes by Innervisions Toto Chiavetta, Fur Coat and Ruede Hagelstein complete this outstanding remix package, which will be available on white vinyl and all digital formats.

Max Von Sternberg – Forgiveness [Musica Autonomica]

A1] Max Von Sternberg – Forgiveness (Innellea’s CP Needs More Interfering Noise Edition)

Release Date: 5-11-2021 // Buy here

