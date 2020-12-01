Hydera is the brand new concept label from Mia Mendi that kicks off with its first release from long-time underground dance titan Thomas Gandey in collaboration alongside the imprint’s hardworking bosses.

Where better to start this sensual trip than with ‘Cultum’ opening the new label’s catalogue. A futurists record of deep electronica with equally organic and progressive production from the trio launching the newly born sonic temple. An unforgettable arpeggio lead melody lights up and keeps hands held high longing for more. Gandey’s vocals and electronic nuances add fire and soul to make this one truly distinct and stand out track.

Remixes come firstly from Innervisions member Santiago Garcia, with his ‘Breaking Touch’ mix built on broken drums, Latin American percussion and the icy vocals from Gandey still sending shivers down the spine. Watergate stalwart Baime takes a darker and more textured route with distressed, tortured vocals and freewheeling beats to make you move. Early support from Trikk, Mind Against, Innellea and Musumeci.

‘Cultum’ will be released digitally with vinyl pressing for members only. These are three vital and original tracks that start Hydera off on a fantastic footing with a solid release schedule to follow.

Mia Mendi, Thomas Gandey – Cultum EP [Hydera]

1. Cultum (Original Mix)

2. Cultum (Santiago Garcia Breaking Touch)

3. Cultum (Baime Remix)

Release Date: 04-12-2020 // Buy here

