Rotten City welcomes Mufti for his first release on the label.



The producer from Guadalajara (Mexico) previously released on Ombra, Relish, and Her Majesty’s Ship. He offers us on this occasion two original tracks combining his club flavour with new wave, electro, disco, and rock sounds.

The remixes by German Freudenthal and Spanish Silicodisco complement the EP by going even more straight to the dance floor than the originals.

We are not tired of his demons and we know the night is closer!

Mufti – Cold Relic EP [Rotten City]

1. Cold Relic

2. Art Of Silence

3. Cold Relic (Freudenthal Remix)

4. Art Of Silence (Silicodisco Remix)

Release Date: 01-11-2021 // Buy here

