Over the last couple of years, Nandu has made quite an impact, dropping several releases both with Innervisions on their Secret Weapons compilations, his massive cut ‘Child Of A Child’ leveled dance floors across the world last year, and now he’s landed on TAU with four new cuts fresh from his lab.

Kicking off with ‘Horisont’, a bumpin’ cut with dense kicks and an energy-fueled main melody which bounces around the mid-range. Shimmering synths complement the riff, transporting us from our mortal bodies into another vibrational dimension. This is the one we’re premiering with you today.

Then we have ‘Outlined’, where Nandu channels his mystical aura into a rousing cut that blends arcane sounds with warped vocals and entrancing instrumentation. This one feels like an adventure in the rustic, indoor souks of a vibrant desert land.

‘Not The First’ is next up, offering more of that Nandu magic. At its essence, this one undulates way down below, growing and slowly billowing out into a smooth, serene soundscape. The track is optimistic, emotive and nourishing, taking us by the hand and leading us into a life-affirming breakdown and an equally enriching second half, full of joy and euphoric energy.

Finally ‘Telesaki’ is like a portal that transports us into a hopeful future. Gentle piano keys combine with the soothing low end as a melancholy melody triggers memories of a distant past. Towards the middle of the track a gnarly riff appears, switching up the energy of the track and ushering in a pumped up second half. When you look into the past you can see where you’re going…

Nandu – Horisont EP [TAU]

1. Horisont

2. Outlined

3. Not The First

4. Telesaki

Release Date: 07-08-2020 // Buy here