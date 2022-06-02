Hasselt (Belgium) based duo Pelace (Jordy Cosemans and Jannick Warnier) are going to release their anticipated album ‘Echoes’ on the Dutch label Infinite Depth.

Two years in the making, during the first lockdown, Pelace reflected on life and which story they wanted to share with their music. They dug deep into their own experiences and emotions that have been influencing their lives. The story became one of melodic depth and uncompromising breaks. Melodies, arps and breaks became a common thread throughout the songs.

‘Kali’ will be released as the first single of the album. The track was written and produced when there was the news that clubs were allowed to open in Belgium again. A hard 4×4 kick, raw percussion elements and a driven bass are the key elements of this track. In the break, acid and a melancholic pad sound come together. ‘Kali’ is a translation of the energy that has built up during the lockdown and the loss of things previously taken for granted.

Pelace – Kali [Infinite Depth]

A1] Kali

Release Date: 10-06-2022

