Psycho Radio was born in 2002 from an idea of the Italian producer Daniele Tignino with the support of several collaborators such as Pat Legato, Da Lukas and british singer LC Anderson.

They burst in the music scene with an innovative sound that took inspiration from the 80’s new wave, funk and electro grooves. Tracks like ‘In The Underground’ (record of the year in UK 2002) and ‘Right Stuff’ brought a breath of fresh air in those years, and they still sound very actual today. Psycho Radio is back and brings his “dark punk discoish” mood to Multinotes by presenting the new single “Screen Sinking” featuring Klin on vocals and two heavy weight remixes by Adana Twins and Musumeci.

Psycho Radio ft Klin – Screen Sinking EP [Multinotes]

1. Psycho Radio – Screen Sinking

2. Psycho Radio – Screen Sinking (Adana Twins Remix)

3. Psycho Radio – Screen Sinking (Musumeci Remix)

4. Psycho Radio – Screen Sinking (Dub Version)

Release Date: 13-11-2020 // Buy here

