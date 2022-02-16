Denis Horvat is proud to present ‘Leksikon’, the new various artist compilation series on his Vokabularium imprint. The ‘Leksikon’ series will focus on a few carefully selected cuts with each instalment, building a collection of quality music from friends of the label.

‘Leksikon vol. 1’ showcases 4 unique tracks from the artists including Horvat himself, Colyn, Echonomist, and Rao. You’ll enjoy a variety of energy and complexity throughout, as it’s for the dance floor and beyond.

Last but not least on the lineup is Brooklyn resident, Rao. His track ‘Fade’ features an energetic build up to reveal a groovy bass guitar line. With the breakdown providing a moment of pause, the drop delivers a powerful synth lead. Expect to hear more eclectic music from Rao in the near future.

Leksikon Vol.1 – Fade [Vokabularium]

A1] Anonymous Affairs – Colyn

A2] Lavs – Denis Horvat

B1] Harvest Moon – Echonomist

B2] Fade – Rao

Release Date: 18-02-2022 // Buy here

