Hot on the heels of their proud new charity project and first ever compilation ‘Freeride Millenium presents Queer Base’, the label returns with an evocative EP from Brazilian artist Rotciv, also appearing on vinyl in collaboration with Pauls Musique.

DJing since 1996 and Berlin based since 2010, Rotciv has been playing places like the acclaimed Panorama Bar, Frankfurt’s legendary Robert Johnson club, and the Cocktail D’Amore parties for many years. He runs Mister Mistery, a label focused on house music, while also releasing himself on Luv Shack, Unterton (Ostgut Ton) Skylax and many more. All this comes alongside his The Rimshooters project with Massimiliano Pagliara.

He kicks off this fresh EP with ‘Number of Names’, a rugged roller on the border between house and techno with a phased bassline and rolling chords that get you in a meditative state. The more upbeat ‘Glutamate Transmission’ gets you shifting shapes with its daubs of acid, crisp percussive flashes, and busy bassline, then ‘True Colour’ has an old school Chicago feel with its chatty claps and acid lines. The moods continue to evolve with style on ‘Bubbles The Chimp’, a tense cut of broken techno, futuristic machine sounds, and lively synths. Beautiful ambient closer ‘Soundwaves’ is a lush comedown amongst the stars.

This is a fully formed and journeying EP of fantastic underground sounds.

Rotciv – Teatime EP [Freeride Millenium]

1.Number Of Names

2. Glutamate Transmission

3.True Colour

4.Bubbles The Chimp

5.Soundwaves

Release Date: 04-09-2020 // Buy here