James Brook (Ex. Pardon Moi frontman & Producer/Songwriter) and Swedish Artist Josefine Larsson, present Sex Kino. A plastic fantastic New Wave explosion born somewhere between Berlin and Stockholm.

Memorable themes and catchy hooks with a veneer of 80ʼs Dark Disco cool provide a backdrop for songs of dystopian lust & romantic flights of fancy, proving an intimate knowledge of not only Electronic Music but of Pop Cultural history.

Since the creative and married couple met they have perfected this blend and are excited to share their forthcoming EP, ʻScream In The Cityʼ, a fully realized collection of soon to be electronic classics.

Expect 5 releases and 14 remixes, incl. remixes and collabs with Cabizbajo (ROAM Recordings, NEIN), Alvee (PHISICA, NEIN) ft. Fausto (ROAM rec) and PERSONA (CZCZ Rec).

Today we premiere their new original ‘She’s Gotta Move’ on HEARec, a super funky powerful track with a catchy vocal that will surely catch the attention.

Sex Kino – She’s Gotta Move [HEARec]

Release Date: 10-07-2020 // Support here for the Vinyl Crowdfunding