SHMN collaborates with Thomas Gandey on his new single ‘Hold The Line’.
SHMN presents an intricate, synth and guitar-heavy arrangement where musician Thomas Gandey’s vocals feel right at home. Having previously collaborated with resputed labels such as Innerversions, Kompakt and Decca, Gandey lends his talents to SHMN’s mystery-shrouded track. Doused in melancholy yet channeling an unequivocally optimistic flair, “Hold The Line” dances the fine line between modern new wave-tinged house and dark disco.
SHMN – Hold The Line (feat. Thomas Gandey)
A1] Hold The Line (feat. Thomas Gandey)
Release Date: 21-05-2021