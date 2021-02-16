XXX the label returns strong in 2021 with an original EP by none other than The Populists aka Yan Wagner including remixes by Marc Houle and Coloray.

Yan Wagner has been making a name for himself in the scene for a while now with his distinctive The Populists sound. XXX012 is no different. With three original tracks on the A-side; EBM, minimalistic synth music, banging drum machines, genre-bending, different energy styles, but all are functional club tools in their own way. Just what you would expect from The Populists. The B-side contains two remixes by a veteran of the scene Marc Houle and fellow Dutchie Coloray.



The Populists – XXX012 [XXX]

A1] The Populists – Horror House

A2] The Populists – Air Rance

A3] – The Populists – Cockbox

B1] The Populists – Horror House (Marc Houle remix)

B2] The Populists – Air Rance (Coloray remix)

Release Date: 19-03-2021 // Buy here

FB SC IG