Amsterdam-based producer duo Volar released their first track ‘Alba’ on YEAR 000.000.001 (VOL.III) of Toto Chiavetta’s label Borders of Light.

A music offering with time jumps between past, present, and future in boundless lands where debris of civilizations had lived and left their prints and where the soul for no reason keeps rebirthing and growing year after year transforming itself over time.

This is the concept of the VOL.III of this V.A. which involves:

Althoff

Djolee, DJ Marvio

John Falke

Joone, Lee Endres

Martin HERRS, Jesus Martino

Tiello, Ccinni Felipe

Tomper

Victor Carvalho, Maurice Kaar

Volar

Yacine Dessouki, NDRK, Nukad

Volar – Alba [Borders of Light]

A1] Volar – Alba

Release Date: 17-12-2021 // Buy here

