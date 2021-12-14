Amsterdam-based producer duo Volar released their first track ‘Alba’ on YEAR 000.000.001 (VOL.III) of Toto Chiavetta’s label Borders of Light.
A music offering with time jumps between past, present, and future in boundless lands where debris of civilizations had lived and left their prints and where the soul for no reason keeps rebirthing and growing year after year transforming itself over time.
This is the concept of the VOL.III of this V.A. which involves:
Althoff
Djolee, DJ Marvio
John Falke
Joone, Lee Endres
Martin HERRS, Jesus Martino
Tiello, Ccinni Felipe
Tomper
Victor Carvalho, Maurice Kaar
Volar
Yacine Dessouki, NDRK, Nukad
A1] Volar – Alba
Release Date: 17-12-2021 // Buy here