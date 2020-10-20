After the success of ‘Everything You Say’, Yes Father (aka Dino Lenny and Francesco Farfa) returns to Roam Recordings with another big single ‘1969’, backed by Italian cohorts Marvin & Guy.

The Dino Lenny and Francesco Farfa mix is a full powered belter with a melodic twist and turns to balance out the gritty interludes through the track. The Marvin & Guy Dub mix is a trippy take on the original with hypnotic synths and congas floating over a quirky bassline.

Yes Father – 1969 EP [Roam Recordings]

1. Yes Father – 1969 (Dino Lenny & Francesco Farfa Mix)

2. Yes Father – 1969 (Marvin & Guy Dub Mix)

Release Date: 23-10-2020 // Buy here

