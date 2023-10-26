French trailblazer and frequent underground chart topper Space 92 brings his class to a pair of new tunes on Factory 93 Records. His second outing on the label, last year’s “Colonia” reached number one in Beatport’s Techno chart and has racked up over seven million streams.

First up here is Apollo, a cosmic excursion on driving tech drums. Rumbling bass and fizzing synths add extra spice as the whole thing keeps moving with ever-more raw percussion. It’s a true dance floor weapon. Then comes Lost, which keeps up the energy levels with more punchy drum patterns and explosive synths. Vocal hooks and big snare rolls up the ante to ensure another high impact in the club, especially when the bright, trance-infused synths come in to get hands in the air and emotions overflowing.

These are two terrific new tracks from this forward thinking artist.

Artist: Space 92

Title: Apollo

Record Label: Factory 93 Records

Cat.Number: F93RECS057

Release Date: 20th October 2023



Tracklist:

1) Apollo

2) Lost