Location: Limassol, Cyprus | Date: 20th – 22nd September 2024

BEONIX Music Festival is thrilled to announce an impressive wave of new artists set to perform at this year’s event. Taking place from September 20th to 22nd at the iconic ETKO venue in Limassol, Cyprus, the festival is expanding its lineup with a blend of established names and emerging talents in the electronic music scene.

Headlining the festival alongside the previously announced global superstar FATBOY SLIM are the mesmerizing TALE OF US and ARTBAT, promising to deliver unforgettable performances that resonate with the soulful depths of electronic music. Adding to the festival’s allure are new acts Ameli Paul live, ANNĒ, Brina Knauss, Lehar, Peter Pahn, Ae:ther, DJ Jordan, Highjacks, Kadosh, and Klangphonics (live), each bringing their unique sound and energy to the BEONIX stages.

These new additions join an already stellar lineup featuring the likes of Claptone, Estella Boersma, GHEIST (live), Teenage Mutants, and Undercatt, making this year’s BEONIX Music Festival an unmissable event for music enthusiasts across the globe.

Last year, BEONIX Music Festival saw thousands of attendees from around the world converge in Cyprus for a celebration of music, culture, and unity. This year, the festival aims to surpass previous editions with an even more diverse and electrifying lineup, enhanced production values, and a commitment to creating an inclusive environment where music lovers can come together to experience the magic of live performances.

The festival offers the perfect backdrop for this musical extravaganza, blending stunning natural beauty with state-of-the-art sound and lighting to create an immersive experience. With its reputation for quality entertainment and a warm, welcoming atmosphere, BEONIX Music Festival is a must-visit destination for fans of electronic music and beyond.

