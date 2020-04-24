What are the dream music venues you instantly think of? That favourite festival you frequent every year? That underground club that’s off the mainstream radar but which bangs without fail? Chances are that few people ever consider Las Vegas as their ideal venue but believe it or not that’s where the crème de la crème of DJ’ing talent congregates for the majority of the year. Here’s why.

Cash

With big name DJs commanding close to six figure sums for just one appearance, any venue needs some serious financial clout in order to be able to book them without going bust in the process. Las Vegas resorts usually encompass casinos, hotels, theatre shows and much more, meaning they can afford to hire the likes of Carl Cox and Tiësto whenever they so wish.

Festival Atmosphere Every Night of the Week

People go to Las Vegas to do just one thing, and that’s party. That’s why rather than blowing half a pay packet on entrance to a festival you can get the same atmosphere every night on the strip, with a raft of mega stars usually set to play on multiple stages within the same poolside venue. To top it all off you then get to stay in a comfortable bed rather than a dust and sweat ridden sleeping bag.

Electric Daisy Carnival

Because Las Vegas tends to have all bases covered there is of course the Electric Daisy Carnival or EDC as it’s known by the heads. This multi day extravaganza brings EDM fans from all over the world to revel in Sin City, but away from the casino resorts. Every year the line-up gets bigger and bigger as the city’s resident DJs all converge in one place for the mother of all parties. Of course all the other trappings of the strip are just a short bus or taxi ride away, and mobile apps can now bring much of the casino buzz to your palm anyway, without you even having to leave the dancefloor or your tent.

The Biggest Sideshows on Earth

Whether you’re in Berlin, London, Paris or New York there are always afterhours options available to stretch a night out into the following day, but nowhere has the scope and variety of Las Vegas. You want to go and see Lady Gaga perform, you can do it. You want to chow down on a bottomless brunch, no problem. You want to have your mind boggled by David Blaine, this is the one city where all of these and more can become a reality.