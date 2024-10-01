BEONIX is the three-day electronic music festival held in Cyprus in late September each year and in 2024 it served up another doozy with sets from Tale Of Us, ARTBAT, Fatboy Slim, Miss Monique, Claptone, Brina Knauss and more.

In all more than 50 DJs attend and over 5,000 attendees per day, including hundreds of guests from diverse countries such as Israel, Germany, the United Kingdom, Poland, Greece, Hungary, the USA, Georgia, Lithuania, Estonia and beyond.

This year, BEONIX added a fourth stage – the Garden stage, where young DJs performed after a selection was based on applications which were reviewed by mentors who prepared the winners for their performances.

Here some of the best pictures show what went down.