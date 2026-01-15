A 3-day alpine festival soundtracked by Argy, CamelPhat, Carlita, Fideles, HoneyLuv, Julia Linkogel, Cassian and Sebastian Konrad with more to come…

6–8 March 2026 | Grindelwald & Männlichen Bergstation, Switzerland

Standard and VIP tickets on sale now at vsnz.ch

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Following a sold-out, much-talked-about debut festival in 2025, VSNZ Winter Arc returns to the Swiss Alps from 6-8 March 2026 to reopen the portal for a second edition of its immersive mountain experience this time expanding from 4,800 to 6,000 capacity. Soundtracked by Argy, CamelPhat, Carlita, Fideles, HoneyLuv and Sebastian Konrad amongst others plus brand-new stage designs, Winter Arc is an idyllic getaway in a snowy paradise where sound and light take you into another dimension.

From village warmth to summit-scale transcendence, the 2026 experience begins on Friday 6 March with Chapter I, an opening ritual in the heart of Grindelwald at Terminal Stage. This is the pause before ignition – a moment to arrive, breathe and tune into what’s coming. This first chapter is unticketed and open to all.

On Saturday, the Arc comes to life at Männlichen Bergstation, 2,225 metres above sea level, where the mountains open their inner space and the experience really begins. Here, Argy presents NEWORLD, a singular vision expanded by altitude, isolation and scale with Carlita, Honeyluv, Sebastian Konrad and more also performing, this alignment happens once. This Arc, in this form, will never exist again. Saturday is the moment everything becomes real.

Sunday is where the Arc reveals everything. The portal opens fully and the experience reaches its absolute height. With CamelPhat, Cassian, Fideles, Julia Linkogel and more driving the energy, sound becomes monumental and makes for one continuous surge of light and sound that will leave you in awe.

High above the everyday, among dramatic alpine peaks and breathtaking vistas, the Arc reveals itself only to those who step inside. Nestled in the heart of the Bernese Alps, Grindelwald is a quintessential alpine village that seems carved from the mountains themselves. Set at around 1,030 metres above sea level, this historic resort town is framed by some of the most iconic peaks in Europe including the Eiger, Mönch and Jungfrau, whose glaciers and sheer faces dominate the skyline with breathtaking presence.

This living mountain landscape is beloved by adventurers, artists and explorers alike. In winter it becomes a snow-covered playground with access to world-class skiing, tobogganing and snowshoeing on hundreds of kilometres of pistes and trails, while the village itself is a picture of classic Swiss alpine charm, with timber chalets, cosy cafés and a rich tradition of mountaineering that dates back centuries, making it one of Switzerland’s oldest mountain destinations.

Each day concludes back in Grindelwald with official after-parties, where the energy continues long after the sun disappears behind the peaks and rich local culture and cuisine heighten the trip to new levels.

VSNZ Winter Arc exists for just three days. It does not pause. It does not repeat. And it does not wait, so get your tickets now before it’s too late. Standard and VIP tickets on sale now at vsnz.ch

THE LINE UP

FRIDAY 7TH MARCH

Terminal Grindelwald

Kaba

Ra:pha

FLD

Dazzio

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SATURDAY 7TH MARCH

NEWORLD SHOWCASE

Stage Männlichen

Argy

Carlita

Honeyluv

Sebastian Konrad

VSNZ AFTERS

Aann& Anchi

Andrea Terramossi

Braev

VSNZ VOID

Mihael

Pedram

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SUNDAY 8TH MARCH

VSNZ ARC SHOWCASE

Stage Männlichen

CamelPhat

Cassian

Fideles

Julia Linkogel

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VSNZ AFTERS

Stage Terminal

Areeas

Moodayz

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VSNZ VOID

Balthasar

Bernoise

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More artists to be announced in phase 2.