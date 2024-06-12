We sit down with Colombian DJ & Producer Augusto Yepes who's insatiable curiosity and love for electronic music led him to become a prominent figure in the industry. We discuss his latest EP, upcoming releases, his tours, goals and more…

Hey Augusto, how are you? How has the year been so far?

Hey guys, I’m doing great and enjoying life. I’ve been very grateful for everything happening in my DJ career and personal life. I’ve been touring America for the past couple of months, playing at some interesting venues with a lot of energy from the crowds. Recently, I did a show in Las Vegas at XS Club, opening for RÜFÜS DU SOL (DJ SET) and two weeks later, I played the main stage at The Brooklyn Mirage in NY. I’ve also performed in cities like St. Barth, Miami, NYC, Mexico City, St. Maarten, Medellin, Cartagena, and Tamarindo. The Caribbean vibes and great energy have been incredible. Now, I’m gearing up for the last part of this season and looking forward to the summer in Europe.

Can you share your journey into electronic music and some of the key moments along the way?

My journey into music started a long time ago. I became a DJ at a very young age, just 16. Back then, it was only a hobby and a way to have fun with my friends during school and college years. Things started to slowly get more serious and professional. In 2016, I won Best DJ in Vegas, which led to my first production and release with Universal Music. I continued to grow and learn about production, eventually deciding to take it to the next level by releasing music. After the COVID-19 pandemic, I started touring Europe and playing in key locations like Ibiza, Miami, NY, Mexico, and Dubai, at some of the most renowned clubs in the world. Now, I’m focused on creating more music and improving every day.

How has your Colombian heritage influenced your sound and style?

I’m always on the hunt for new instruments and ideas. Every time I go back to my country, I’m inspired by its rich cultural heritage. When I’m working on a new song, I try to incorporate sounds, drums, or something unique that I’ve discovered on this journey of constant searching.

Can you describe the creative process behind your latest EP, "Breathe In"?

"Breathe In" is a melody that blends various influences, from melodic sounds to epic elements, all woven with a profound emotional charge. It’s a song that invites you to immerse yourself in a sonic experience, evoking emotions and prompting reflection on the intensity of each breath. The creative process behind "Breathe In" was exceptional because it involved a ritual between Presi On, Renate, and myself. We exchanged different ideas and let our creativity take us in various directions. We had to change the melodies at the last minute and ended up remaking the whole thing, which is why it turned out to be the great hit it is today.

Your other tracks “Amore," "My Way," and "Bayamo" achieved great success on Beatport. What inspired these tracks?

Each track is a new and different journey. Some start from a nice melody, others from a great bassline and kick. It all depends on the mood and what’s happening—I let things flow. I think part of the success of these tracks is that they connect with people, making them feel something and compelling them to dance. That strong connection is what leads to their success.

What is your studio setup like?

My setup is simple. I use my laptop and a LUMI MIDI (which is amazing). Since I always travel, I usually work on the road or tour. When I get to my home base, I use studios with bigger setups to finish the ideas I created on the road, especially for recording instruments and vocals. I like the organic part of electronic music.

What was the last record that blew you away?

Right now, I love all the tracks that Adam Ten & Mita Gami have been releasing. Their noticeable basslines and kicks take you on a journey and make you want to dance it off.

What other music do you listen to outside of the electronic spectrum?

I listen to R&B, soul, rap, and I also love salsa.

What are some challenges you’ve faced in the music industry, and how have you overcome them?

One of the biggest challenges nowadays is the many roles an artist has to fulfill aside from making music. The main focus is music, of course, but in today’s industry, you also need to be great at social media, staying on top of trends, creating content, and more. Balancing all these aspects can be challenging.

What have you got coming up for 2024? New music? Any exciting upcoming gigs?

I have four more tracks coming out, plus three that I’m currently working on. I’m looking forward to summer shows in Europe.