In today’s interview, we are thrilled to welcome Satori, the innovative and globally acclaimed artist known for his mesmerizing soundscapes and spiritually uplifting music.

Fresh off a productive stint in the studio, Satori is preparing for a hectic summer agenda filled with live performances and new music releases. Join us as we delve into his creative process, his recent collaboration with Vieux Farka Touré, and how his nomadic lifestyle influences his unique sound. Satori also shares his thoughts on the social and political responsibilities of dance music and gives us a glimpse into his ongoing musical journey.

Let’s dive in!

Hey Satori, what’s good and bad in your world right now?

There is a lot of good at the moment. I’ve just had my parents visit me for a month in Ibiza which I always thoroughly enjoy and I’m really productive in the studio as well. This is also the ‘bad’, the summer agenda is starting and it’s quite hectic and that means less time in the studio unfortunately.

How much does the summer and warmer weather impact the sounds you make and play?

Not really, I think as a touring artist you don’t really get four seasons as you kind of always chase the sun. In winter time I spend time in South America or Asia so the warm weather is always around me.

How did you hook up with Vieux Farka Touré for the new single and why?

I’ve always been obsessed with music from Mali and West-Africa, and I always try to see those artists live and get inspired. In this particular case it was my manager who went to a concert of Vieux and called me straight after and said we have to make this collaboration happen! Luckily Vieux was also charmed by this idea and still touring in Europe so three weeks later he came to Ibiza.

What was it like and how did you work together, who lead things?

It’s a cheesy answer but we were in this together. He is so incredibly talented and the amount of riffs and melodies he can come up with in even 30 minutes is insane. So there was a lot for me to work with and together with Henry from Sonic Vista Studios we shaped this gem.



Should dance music be socially and politically aware or is the dance floor a place to escape that?

For this I use this quote as my motto and inspiration from Gertrude Stein “We all fear death and question our place in the universe. The artists job is not to succumb to despair, but to find an antidote for the emptiness of existence.”

How much does living in Ibiza influence your sound and how?

It doesn’t really, I mean when I’m in the studio I don’t see much daylight anyway and I usually produce a lot on the road as well. That’s where I get my major inspirations.

Your bio says Satori is here to satisfy any meditative music-lover by provoking a spiritual journey through his infinite sound-garden. How do you like to satisfy people most?

Well I believe that by being inspired and performing music from so many different cultures and countries there are good chances that it will hit home in a big way. For instance my previous single was based on an old Persian kids tv song and some people cried hearing this. This is the power of the music, it can transport you. Now my new single will hit with other demographics, at least I hope so.

Are you formally trained? Do you play lots of instruments when making your music?

I only had some guitar lessons when I was really young, besides that I’m self taught. But I’ve always been hungry for learning and growing so even today I have piano lessons and try to improve on that part.

What’s next for you, what are you working on now?

I’ve completely changed my live set up and made a lot of new music so now I’m preparing to play this in public. I’m really bringing something fresh this summer:)

Thanks for the great questions!

Follow:

https://www.instagram.com/SATORIMUSICA/

https://www.facebook.com/satoriofficialpage

https://soundcloud.com/satorimusica

Photo Credit – Bastiaan Woudt