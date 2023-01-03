We sit down with up and coming German DJ & producer Philipp Wolf to discuss his Places imprint. Hailing from Frankfurt, Wolf is known to take is audiences on beautiful musical journeys. We find out more about the label, the inspiration and, of course, the music…

Hey Philipp – how are you, how has 2022 been for you?

2022 was musically a great year! I had 14 release plus 3 remixes. But above all I could play again after the whole lockdown again in clubs and festivals. This motivates me of course enormously for the coming year, in which I want to put another one on top, regarding the releases.

What has excited you musically this year, has your sound evolved?

No question, the speed as well as the hardness in electronic music has increased significantly. If you look at the top releases on Beatport and Co. I find exactly this mentioned increase very difficult because I like the sound I play as well as release and do not want to adapt so extremely. Of course, it is with me probably also unconsciously in the winter always a little harder than in the summer. Since the lightness, which is inspired by the pleasant weather, is much easier for me. One of the artists that I have discovered this year is certainly Ivory (IT) and Patrice Bäumel. Just the last release has shot the bird right. Hats off!

What’s the aim with your label Places and streaming platform – why start it, what was the inspiration?

The label Places was born from my livestream project “Places a musical journey” 5 years ago. The basic idea is to shoot at places where you wouldn’t expect a DJ set. In the meantime we have shot about 30 episodes. Among others in a helicopter, an offshore platform in the Baltic Sea in the steel mill or a kiosk. To avoid problems with licenses and rights on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram, I usually play only my own unreleased tracks. These are then also released afterwards, and what could fit better than the own Places label? The goal for the next year is to continue to release constantly and also to include the one or other planned collaboration.

What music do you look to put out? What is the sound?

It all ranges in the melodic techno area. As long as the tracks create a warm feeling in me and the audience, they are welcome.

How do you judge success, is it by sales, high profile support, or do you only care about you liking the music?

A tricky question, of course you look at the streams development and be happy when you are mentioned by Spotfy itself, a large third-party playlist or rediscovered in his tracks in a set of another Artists / DJs. However, I do not make any deductions for my future Production. A big success was certainly the cover of Electronic Rising this summer. I would like to follow up on this, but above all continue to receive many beautiful and heartwarming messages about tracks and the moments associated with them.

Tell us about the best and worst bits of running a label in 2022?

The best – Certainly being much freer and more independent in release planning. The worst – There are many administrative things that I would want to miss. However, I also have great support from my “Place Called Home” management.

How important is artwork, format, merch, that sort of thing, or is it just about the music?

With the Places label, the covers play a special role for us. The concept of playing in extraordinary places is taken up again in the covers. All the pictures on the covers so far are analog pictures that Marko, my co-founder of Places, has shot on his travels. In addition, each cover also shows the coordinates of the location of the photo. So the circle closes and gives the whole an extremely personal touch. We also had our own Shirt collection 2 years ago. With the comments that were commented on under our livestreams. Like for example, “Track ID?”

How do you evolve the sound of a label while staying true to the OG sound and not jumping on new hype bandwagon?

I never thought about that before, isn’t it perfectly fine to constantly evolve your sound. Often it helps to leave the track for a few weeks to be really sure and stand behind it.

What are you most proud of with the label so far?

30 releases in 2 years and being the cover of the Electronic Rising playlist. Also the increased requests from external artists to release their next EP.

What does it have in store for 2023?