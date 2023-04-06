Hey guys! Thank you for joining us today. How are you? How has the year been for you so far?

Hey! Excited to chat. This year’s off to a great start. We’re looking forward to bringing our sound to the rest of the world this year.





You have recently had a sold-out event “Festival of Love” at Avant Gardener with over 3,000 attending. What has been that experience like?

The Festival of Love was incredible. It’s a great signal when you think about 3000+ people with us for 8 hours, hearing new sets from us! It’s incredible to think that just a year ago, we launched our first party with 250 people.





Indo Warehouse is an event series, but also a label in its own right. Can you tell us more about its concept and name some of the artists that have been previously released on the label?

Indo Warehouse is a label and platform where we authentically integrate South Asian culture with electronic music. Since last year, we have released several singles, EPs and a label compilation featuring artists like Kahani, Kunal Merchant, Ethyr, AREUBLUE, Payal Jay, ShiShi and several others. We’re excited to share new music very soon!





When did you start the project, and what were some of the important lessons you learned in the process?

We launched in February 2022. We’re in a high growth phase, so we’re always looking for ways to improve. As we try to accelerate the ways we release music and reach our community, we apply a start-up mindset to how we operate. We dream, plan, execute and optimize constantly.





Can you mention some of the key ingredients that make up the Indo Warehouse sound?

The core values of our process are to be authentic, open and patient. By applying these, our artists have the freedom to create music that they are proud of, and it gives the label the ability to support them effectively.





What do you think sets you apart from other labels/event series?

It start with our sound. While we incorporate a wide variety of house music in our sets, nearly every song incorporates South Asian percussion, vocals, artists and/or textures. Secondly, we pride ourselves in creating special experiences that give our community a new way to immerse themselves into our culture.

How do you define success? Is it strictly about numbers, or is there more to it?

We’ve applied long-term goals to building our label, so numbers are helpful to track progress, but they’re not the end goal. Success will be something that is tied to our connection with our community. For example, right now as we build our brand, we’re looking to connect with more people through our DJ sets and experiences in markets outside of NYC. In the future, we’ll focus on ensuring that we’re able to grow artists’ careers. It has to be a comprehensive view that ensures the numbers actually mean something in reality.





What can we expect from Indo Warehouse in the near future?

Music! We have an exciting slate of music dropping soon. We also are hoping to see our community during our upcoming tour, and the Deep House Amsterdam family at ADE this fall!





Thanks for taking the time to answer our questions. Is there anything else you would like to mention before we go?

We appreciate the opportunity to connect with the Deep House Amsterdam community. Excited to connect with you all in real life sooner than later. In the meantime, please keep track of our music and tour at instagram.com/indo. warehouse

