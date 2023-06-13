This years UNUM Festival took place last weekend in the Albanian Riviera in Shengjin. As usual, the music quality was top notch and a vast array of either the Romanian and minimal scenes finest tastemakers, or hard hitting big stage artists like Marco Carola, Bedouin, or Nick Curly. Here are some of the 15 finest tracks we heard played over the fun-filled weekend…
V.I.C.A.R.I – Take 2 – Played by DouDou MD
Mr. Tophat – Ketamine Boogie – Played by Romano Ventura
Omii – Clinch (Silat Beksi Remix) – Played by Reiss
Fell Reis – Troppo – Played by Fell Reis
Arodes, Moojo – Reborn – Played by Arodes
Unknown Artist – Dg [SUS003] – Played by Rrronn & Alban Hajdini
Konrad Black & Ghostman – Medusa Smile / Don’t Look Back – Played by Sonja Moonear
What Is This Sound? – Peace Division – Played By The Ghost B2B Dyed Soundorom
Maya Jane Coles – What They Say (Dyed Soundorom Remix) – Played by Jonny & Travis
Noha – Instagram Vision – Played by Raresh
The Black Dog & Black Sifichi – Wishing Well (Beloved’s Go Deep Mix) – Played by Priku
Thotful Spot – Trans-Sylvania – Played by CAP
Marian (BR) – Drums Power – Played By Marco Carola
Tony Senghore – Where Is The Love ? (Ricardo Villalobos Rmx) – Played by Franco Cinelli
Steffi – Yours [feat.Virginia] – Ostgut Ton – Played by Vithz