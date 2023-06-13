Search
This years UNUM Festival took place last weekend in the Albanian Riviera in Shengjin. As usual, the music quality was top notch and a vast array of either the Romanian and minimal scenes finest tastemakers, or hard hitting big stage artists like Marco Carola, Bedouin, or Nick Curly. Here are some of the 15 finest tracks we heard played over the fun-filled weekend…

https://www.unumfestival.com

 

V.I.C.A.R.I – Take 2 – Played by DouDou MD

Mr. Tophat – Ketamine Boogie – Played by Romano Ventura

Omii – Clinch (Silat Beksi Remix) – Played by Reiss

Fell Reis – Troppo – Played by Fell Reis

Arodes, Moojo – Reborn – Played by Arodes

Unknown Artist – Dg [SUS003] – Played by Rrronn & Alban Hajdini

Konrad Black & Ghostman – Medusa Smile / Don’t Look Back – Played by Sonja Moonear

What Is This Sound? – Peace Division – Played By The Ghost B2B Dyed Soundorom

Maya Jane Coles – What They Say (Dyed Soundorom Remix) – Played by Jonny & Travis

Noha – Instagram Vision – Played by Raresh

The Black Dog & Black Sifichi – Wishing Well (Beloved’s Go Deep Mix) – Played by Priku

Thotful Spot – Trans-Sylvania – Played by CAP

Marian (BR) – Drums Power – Played By Marco Carola

Tony Senghore – Where Is The Love ? (Ricardo Villalobos Rmx) – Played by Franco Cinelli

Steffi – Yours [feat.Virginia] – Ostgut Ton – Played by Vithz