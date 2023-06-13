MOGA Caparica is a cultured gathering in Portugal, on a beach near Lisbon, from the 31st May to 4th of June.

It takes place not far from Lisbon on a lush beach with beach parties, sunset parties, open air dancing but also lots of extra stuff to explore such as yoga, surfing and brunches and boat parties.

The main festival happens across two venues – Praia Irmao, an organic beach spot which oozes bohemian chic and Posto da Onda, an inspiring meeting point where nomads meet by the ocean to unwind in a refined yet laid back and sustainable setting facing the ocean and offers wellness talks, wellness, yoga classes, meditation, art installations, mouthwatering food and much more.

It starts with an OFF program and was headlined by Bradley Zero, Chaim b2b Jenia Parsol, Danilo Plessow (MCDE), Shanti Celeste, Gerd Janson, Heidi Lawden & Lovefingers, Hunee, Jimi Jules, Kerri Chandler.

Here are just some of the vital tunes we heard across the few magical days.

1. Marina – Lessov (Bradley Zero Set)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=quLNwHKBw1o

2. Come on and Dance – CeCe Rogers (Grant Nelson remix) (Kerri Chandler Set)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YtaeX4NoN_E

3. Critical Mass – Len Lewis – (Monile Set)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ae3Tx0ljxaA

4. Magenta (Mix A) – Circulation – (Diass Set)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IBViypUIzd0

5. Body to Body – Express of Sound – (Monile Set)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-7gqkv1rNjA

6. Ghetto Kraviz – Nina Kraviz – (Diass Set)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=605bwlAz_iQ

7. Fake I.D. (Mixed) – RIton & Kah-Lo – (Chaim b2b Jenia Tarsol Set)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4GmLoVGmgDw

8. I Made it Through – Young Childress – (Chaim b2b Jenia Tarsol Set)

https://open.spotify.com/track/447RTiGqe72kAqXXESu8Aj?si=fa6ec9d66ccb48f0

9. Make Me – Borai & Denham Audio (Gerd Janson Set)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PAC6aZlf994

10. 7am – (Shanti Celeste Remix) – Shivum Sharma (Shanti Celeste Set)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TKU0ZPNckfs

Follow MOGA:

Web: https://www.mogafestival.com/

FB: @mogafestival

IG: @mogafestival

TW: @mogafestival